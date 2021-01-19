TrueDeck (TDP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,612.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $129,426.44 and approximately $11,612.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00529497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.06 or 0.03929821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012501 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

