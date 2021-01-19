Trustmark (TRMK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Trustmark to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.