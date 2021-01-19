Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. 36,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,135. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

