Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Raised to $190.00 at HC Wainwright

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPTX. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.10. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

