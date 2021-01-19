Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) by 765.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,187 shares during the period. Tuscan makes up about 2.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Tuscan worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,912,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,167 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Tuscan by 812.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 841,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 749,350 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,085,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan in the third quarter worth $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THCB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

