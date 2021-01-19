UBS Group Begins Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $207.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.52 and its 200-day moving average is $193.74. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

