UBS Group (UBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.