UMB Financial (UMBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect UMB Financial to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

