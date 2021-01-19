Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.31

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $7.80. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 22,586 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$311.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$526.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.4205691 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

