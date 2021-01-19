Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $95.11 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00547476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.73 or 0.03909885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015724 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

