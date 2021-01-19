UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of UNCFF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 261,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

