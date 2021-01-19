UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UniCredit stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 72,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,620. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

