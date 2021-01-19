Uniform Fiscal Object Hits One Day Volume of $377.00 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 84.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $377.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 369.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars.

