UniLend Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $1.02 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.00529403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.24 or 0.03909045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012590 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

