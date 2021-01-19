Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,505. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

