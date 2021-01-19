Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $215.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.10. The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

