Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 34,110 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 256.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 80,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.401 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

