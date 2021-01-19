United Microelectronics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 28,772 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,130% compared to the typical volume of 2,339 call options.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 646,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

