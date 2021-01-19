Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $366.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

