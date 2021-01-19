Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $132.48 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.29. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.