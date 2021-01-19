UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 3,760 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,212. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

