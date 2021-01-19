UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.59 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 282.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 615,978 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 533,616 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 281,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,202. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

