Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) (LON:UPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) (LON:UPL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.55. Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 295,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

About Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

