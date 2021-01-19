USDX Achieves Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007370 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006871 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/