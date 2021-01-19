Utrust One Day Volume Reaches $5.11 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $101.33 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00515935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.84 or 0.03840408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

