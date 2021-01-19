Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 16,175 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 158.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

