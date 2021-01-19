Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,081 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 190,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,020. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

