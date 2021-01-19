Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up about 2.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,048,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after buying an additional 549,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,758,000 after buying an additional 422,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,716,000 after buying an additional 250,286 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,829. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.