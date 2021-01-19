Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 11,715 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Splunk by 329.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 371,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 314,326 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after acquiring an additional 291,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,885 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after buying an additional 158,934 shares during the period. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,924,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.00. 85,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

