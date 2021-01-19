Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,652,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 502.7% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

ULTA stock traded down $8.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,601. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.53 and a 200-day moving average of $238.04. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $305.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

