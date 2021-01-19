Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113,025 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,537,000 after acquiring an additional 697,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after buying an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,346,000 after buying an additional 1,020,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,861,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after buying an additional 609,389 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 970,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,246. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.