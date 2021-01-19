Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 896,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,346,000 after acquiring an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 366,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 416,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,049. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

