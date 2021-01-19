Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.83 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.79. 233,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,540. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

