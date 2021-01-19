Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 16,917 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 316,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 79,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 74,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.