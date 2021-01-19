Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 40,482 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 156.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 100,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.99. 26,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,930. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

