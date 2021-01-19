Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

