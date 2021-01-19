Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.96.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

