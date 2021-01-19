Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 13,165 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the period. FLIR Systems accounts for 1.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of FLIR Systems worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 250,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.