Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 13,970 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ABB by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ABB by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 69,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,677. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

