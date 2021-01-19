Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,721 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.6% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,801,000. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35,928 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,083,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

