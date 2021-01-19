Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.89. The stock had a trading volume of 926,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.86. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

