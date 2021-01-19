Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 10.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,960. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.86. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

