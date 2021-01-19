Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 211,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.59. 519,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,213. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $215.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

