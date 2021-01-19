Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.8% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Command Bank owned 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,667.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 406,609 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 459,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,840. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

