Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.5% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $108,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. 2,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,950. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

