Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,098,000 after acquiring an additional 180,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.65. 720,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

