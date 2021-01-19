Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,636,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.