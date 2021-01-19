Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

