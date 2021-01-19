Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.35

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $180.35 and last traded at $179.13, with a volume of 7273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.83.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

