VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:ZIV) Shares Down 0.1%

VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:ZIV) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.90. 131,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 129,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.